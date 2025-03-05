Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.400-11.400 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.07. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

