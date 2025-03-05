Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 9.0 %

NYSE ANF traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,065,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,866. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $10,212,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Invst LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.