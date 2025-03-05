ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.92 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $400.11 and $33.92 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00003366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00023775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,448.24 or 0.99687945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003904 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

