Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

