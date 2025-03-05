Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,732,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 466,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 422,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.