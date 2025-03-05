Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $449.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

