Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.