9,206 Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG) Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,611,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,241,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,359,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everus news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853.

Everus Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

