820 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

