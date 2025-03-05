6,441 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.
Baidu Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is a Dividend King?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.