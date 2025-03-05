6,228 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ichor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 123,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $959.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.