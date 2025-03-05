621,489 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 621,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,391,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

