5,804 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VXUS opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.