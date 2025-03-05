5,659 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Relx by 119.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RELX opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

