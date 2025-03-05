5,242 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

