4,575 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.