34,447 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 116.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. Analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.