2,741 Shares in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.73. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

In related news, Director Joseph Melohn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $237,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,509.45. The trade was a 44.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,522.59. The trade was a 36.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,427 shares of company stock worth $1,913,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

