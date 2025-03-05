268 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

