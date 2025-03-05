2,515 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.