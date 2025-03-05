2,089 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Purchased by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

