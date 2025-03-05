206,136 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,756,000. Shake Shack accounts for about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Shake Shack by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.1 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 437.40 and a beta of 1.89. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.