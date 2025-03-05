1,451 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Roberts Foundation purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $147,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,199,000 after acquiring an additional 503,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

