14,365 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

