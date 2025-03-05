12,533 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $251.16 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.22 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.