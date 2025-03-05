124 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

