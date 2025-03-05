10,200 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 125,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 94,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 2,802,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 95.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 3,193 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $34,803.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,196.30. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

