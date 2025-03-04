ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $222,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.2 %
ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
