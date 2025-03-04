Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jun Choo Sells 55,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.04, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

