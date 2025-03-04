Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 2,850,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,107,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after purchasing an additional 489,499 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,470,000 after acquiring an additional 306,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.