Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 2,850,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,107,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global
Zeta Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.