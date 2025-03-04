Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 50,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,029,155.48. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, February 28th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00.

ZLAB stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 1,927,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $65,714,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,488,000 after buying an additional 2,232,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $46,172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

