Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64.
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
