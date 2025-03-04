Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James Miln Sells 7,235 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $192,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,304.90. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Miln also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, James Miln sold 25,852 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $621,999.12.

On Friday, January 3rd, James Miln sold 5,386 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38.

Xometry Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XMTR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. 1,321,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,527. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on XMTR

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.