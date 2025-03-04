Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James Miln Sells 7,235 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $192,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,304.90. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Miln also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, James Miln sold 25,852 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $621,999.12.
- On Friday, January 3rd, James Miln sold 5,386 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38.
Xometry Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of XMTR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. 1,321,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,527. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
