Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $733,255.60 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 1,321,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

