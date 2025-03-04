WMG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,046.85 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $984.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $939.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $464.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.