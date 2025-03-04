WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

