WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

