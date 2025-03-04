WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after acquiring an additional 417,635 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after buying an additional 396,158 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after buying an additional 265,001 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after buying an additional 2,243,131 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

