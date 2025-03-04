WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,103 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

