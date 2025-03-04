Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.60 and last traded at C$38.76, with a volume of 15641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.95.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday.
Winpak Stock Down 2.8 %
Winpak Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
