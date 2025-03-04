Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.09. 90,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 265,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $711.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 131.71%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

