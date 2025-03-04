Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Shares Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Where Food Comes From were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFCF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Price Performance

WFCF opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.