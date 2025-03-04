Westover Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,360.48. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 2.7 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $203.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

