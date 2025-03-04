Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 51,392 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,894,000 after acquiring an additional 127,669 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

