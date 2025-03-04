Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after buying an additional 176,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 42,277.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Permian Resources Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of PR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

