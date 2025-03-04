Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
