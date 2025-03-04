Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up about 0.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Celestica by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,476.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

