Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

