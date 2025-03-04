Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

