Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $137.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.64. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Sophron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,736,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

